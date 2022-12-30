 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

