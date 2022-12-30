For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
Fremont's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It look…
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. -6 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
2022 will be remembered in the U.S. for devastating flooding and storms — and extreme heat waves and droughts. Here's what it all means.
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likel…
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 7F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just…
It is not a common occurrence, but when lightning and thunder occur during a snowstorm, the event is reported as “thundersnow.”
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.