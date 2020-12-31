 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 14.82. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

