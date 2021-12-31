Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . A -8-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.