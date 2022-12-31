Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
