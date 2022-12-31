 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

