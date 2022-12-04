Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.