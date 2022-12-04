 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News