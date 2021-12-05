Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 24F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.