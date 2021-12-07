 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News