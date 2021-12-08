Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.