Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.