Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Snow in the evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow.…
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. To…