 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News