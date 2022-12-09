Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
