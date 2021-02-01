This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.62. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Fremont: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a g…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 14.41. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 21.52. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.89. We'll see a…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 13.14. A 15-degree l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.62. A 18-degree l…
For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fremont Monday, with temperatures i…
For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 10F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a goo…