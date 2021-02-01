 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

