Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees tomorrow. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

