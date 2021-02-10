Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 2F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -5.02. A -6-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.