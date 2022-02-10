 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

