This evening in Fremont: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -7.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
