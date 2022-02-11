 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

