Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Much colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…