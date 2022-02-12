For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 13F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 13 degrees is today's lo…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect…
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degre…