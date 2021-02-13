Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.33. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
