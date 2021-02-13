Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low -7F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.33. -18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.