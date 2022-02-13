 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

