Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -16F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -16.66. We'll see a low temperature of -19 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.