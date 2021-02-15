 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low -21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -11.67. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

