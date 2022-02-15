 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

