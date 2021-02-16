Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.49. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
