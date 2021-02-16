Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low near -5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.49. A -2-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.