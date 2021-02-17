Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.22. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.