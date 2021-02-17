This evening in Fremont: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low -2F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 7.22. 4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. -7 degrees is today's low. We'…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. A -21-degree low is forecast…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -9.75. We'll see a low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -16F. Wi…
Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Record low temperatures expected. Low -21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay …
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Snow showers. Low -3F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 1.29. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. A -2-degree low is fo…