 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 15.17. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News