Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.