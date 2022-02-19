Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
