Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

