Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.