 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News