Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

