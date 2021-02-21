Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
