Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.