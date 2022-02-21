Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.