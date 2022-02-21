Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Windy with a few snow showers developing late. Low around 10F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.