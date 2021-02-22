Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Fremont will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.