Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.