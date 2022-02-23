This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . -1 degree is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
