Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.