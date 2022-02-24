 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

