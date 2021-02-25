Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.