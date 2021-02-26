This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
