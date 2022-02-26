This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
