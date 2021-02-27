For the drive home in Fremont: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
