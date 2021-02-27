Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.