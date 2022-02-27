 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News