For the drive home in Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at ho…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. -1 degree is today's …
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…