Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.14. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph.