Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low near 5F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Fremont Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

