Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.33. A 9-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

