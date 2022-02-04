This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
