This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13.29. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.89. We'll see a…
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun an…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.85. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.62. A 18-degree l…
For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fremont Monday, with temperatures i…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcas…
This evening in Fremont: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above fr…
For the drive home in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. The…