This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
