Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -7.42. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
