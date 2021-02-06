Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing later during the night. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -7.42. -1 degree is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.